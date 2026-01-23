No opposition leader can go neck to neck with HH – Kakoma



Charles Kakoma, former Patriotic Front – PF member of the central committee, stated that no opposition candidate currently possesses the track record needed to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema head-on in the upcoming general elections.





Kakoma cited Hichilema’s strong performance since taking office, including economic reforms, infrastructure projects, and diplomatic achievements.





He acknowledged that while several contenders may emerge, none have demonstrated the same level of consistency or public support required to mount a credible challenge.