NO POLITICIAN SHOULD PROMISE FREEDOM FOR JAILED FORMER LEADERS- CHISEBE



Details in the Statement……



AAC is alarmed by a dangerous trend, some politicians are issuing misleading promises to voters. Democracy needs competition of ideas, but it must be based on truth and facts. Mining is too important to politicize. Zambia has restored order and investor confidence in the sector.





Promises to take dump sites from current operators and give to youths ignore the law, contracts, and environmental rules. Dump sites are now regulated with clear procedures. Let’s build on progress, not reverse it with campaign slogans.





We reject promises such as, “vote for us and all former leaders in jail due to corruption and other cases will be released when we form government” Such statements are an attack to the judiciary and sends a message that politicians are above the law. It encourages corruption.

No leader should undermine the Constitution. Courts must remain independent. Our appeal to citizens is clear, examine every aspirant president. Compare promises with the real gains in education, health, roads, agriculture & debt management. Vote on records, not rhetoric.





To Political Parties, be truthful. Be responsible. Misleading voters damages Zambia long-term good standing and it is very very dangerous.





Let’s embrace *love, unity & peace*. We can differ politically but remain one nation.



Zambia is bigger than any party or individual.



Issued by, Dr Noel Chisebe. Executive Director. Alliance Against Corruption.

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