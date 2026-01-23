NO REGRET AS MUNDUBILE LEAVES PF, FILES FOR LEADERSHIP CONTEST IN TONSE ALLIANCE





Mporokoso MP, Hon. Brian Mundubile Wrote;



Fellow Citizens,



I have today filed in my nomination papers for the position of Tonse Alliance Chairperson.





I have also paid the required K50,000 nomination fee at the Tonse Alliance Secretariat in Lusaka.





I will be contesting this position against my elder brother, Christian Democratic Party (CDP) leader Professor Dan Pule, who has also successfully filed in his nomination papers.





I welcome the level of unity and maturity exhibited within the alliance and I can only describe this process as a true demonstration of democracy.





We are going through a democratic process, a process we chose for ourselves. I am aware that my big brother Professor Dan Pule has also filed in his nomination for Tonse Alliance Chairperson. We met and agreed that whoever emerges victorious, the other must give full support. I remain fully committed to that agreement because that is what democracy demands.





My prayer is that even in the other positions, those who do not succeed should rally behind those who will emerge victorious.





This is the democracy we fought for over 30 years ago and it must be practiced not only at national level but within the alliance itself. We must demonstrate that we are democratic, united and ready to compete and support one another as we move forward.



Brian Mundubile

Presidential Aspirant