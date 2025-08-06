No Secret Changes to Electoral Laws and no Electoronic Voting in  2026- ECZ

Here is the extracted text from the Electoral Commission



ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA







PRESS STATEMENT

(For immediate release)



ECZ RESPONDS: NO SECRET CHANGES TO ELECTORAL LAWS AND NO ELECTRONIC VOTING





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with serious concern the recent media reports and public statements attributed to Mr. Michael Phiri which were commented on by Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC, in the Daily Nation newspaper editions dated 3rd August 2025 and 4th August 2025, respectively, suggesting that the Commission is secretly altering electoral rules and introducing electronic voting ahead of the 2026 General Election. Mr Phiri went as far as suggesting that a draft Statutory Instrument introducing biometric voting is already sitting with the Ministry of Justice, ready for approval. The Commission categorically denies these allegations as they are unfounded, misleading, and aimed at creating unnecessary public anxiety. In addition the Commission takes great exception to insinuations attributed to Mr. Sikota that it is being run like a cult.





The Commission operates strictly within the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act, No. 25 of 2016, the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulations promulgated thereunder. The process of amending any Act of Parliament cannot be undertaken unilaterally by the Commission.

Such changes follow a defined Legislative process which involves among other things stakeholder consultations, Cabinet approval, presentation of a Bill before Parliament and Parliamentary debate and enactment before assent by the Republican President.

Therefore,assertions that the ECZ is secretly changing electoral laws are false and misleading.





In line with this procedure, and an example of the Commission’s commitment to stakeholder engagement to continually improve the electoral process, the Commission appointed an inclusive technical committee to review Zambia’s electoral framework.

The committee held public sittings in all provincial centres to gather submissions from a wide range of stakeholders. This process formed the basis of a comprehensive review of Zambia’s electoral framework.

Following this work, the Commission on 5th June 2025, announced the publication of the Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) Report, a public document that captures recommendations on the legal and administrative reforms required within the current electoral system.

The ERTC process was conducted transparently, with all stakeholders invited to make submissions. This example underscores the Commission’s commitment to lawful and inclusive engagement in electoral reform processes, and demonstrates that any proposals for legal amendments are pursued through structured, participatory, and constitutionally recognised procedures.





Furthermore, the Commission wishes to restate its position, as communicated last year, that there will be no electronic voting during the 2026 General Election. This position remains unchanged. Any claims suggesting otherwise are incorrect and aimed at inciting the public.





It is also important to distinguish between the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and electronic or what is being referred to as biometric voting. ABIS which has been in use since 2006, is purely a tool in voter registration designed to prevent duplicate registrations and ensure the integrity of the register of voters. It does not involve voting or tallying of results. Therefore, ABIS is not an electronic voting system.





The Commission calls upon all stakeholders, including political party leaders, not to drag the Commission into politics and desist from spreading misinformation that can erode public confidence in the electoral process. The Commission stands ready to engage with all stakeholders to provide accurate information.



Brown Kasaro

Chief Electoral Officer

For/The Commission

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA