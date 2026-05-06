North Korea Rewrites Constitution — Formally Declares South Korea a Separate State



North Korea is moving to amend its constitution in a major policy shift, redefining South Korea as a separate neighboring state rather than a target for reunification.





The draft revision, currently under review by the Supreme People’s Assembly, updates territorial language to define the country’s borders as adjoining China and Russia to the north, and South Korea to the south — marking the first time Pyongyang formally codifies such geographic terms in its constitution.





The changes also elevate the country’s status as a “responsible nuclear-armed state” and place full command of nuclear forces under the State Affairs Commission, led by Kim Jong Un.





Notably, the revised text refers to Kim as “Head of State,” replacing the long-used title of “Supreme Leader,” signaling a structural shift in how leadership is formally defined.





The move follows earlier directives from Kim labeling South Korea as the “primary and unchangeable enemy,” effectively abandoning decades-long policy goals centered on reunification.





While the amendment outlines territorial scope, it stops short of specifying exact border coordinates or disputed maritime zones — a detail analysts say may reflect an effort to avoid immediate escalation despite the hardened stance.





The revision signals a historic pivot: from reunification rhetoric to formal separation under constitutional law.