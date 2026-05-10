North Korean troops join Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow for first time



North Korean soldiers reportedly took part in Russia’s Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow for the first time in history, marking a major symbolic display of growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.





The troops appeared in full dress uniform carrying North Korean flags and silver-colored rifles while marching in a separate formation during the parade.





Reports indicate that some of the personnel involved may be linked to North Korean units previously deployed to support Russian operations near the Kursk region.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also reportedly sent a message to President Vladimir Putin reaffirming Pyongyang’s commitment to the countries’ mutual security partnership and continued support for Russia.





This year’s Victory Day ceremony was noticeably more restrained than previous celebrations, with limited displays of heavy military hardware amid ongoing wartime conditions.





The appearance of North Korean troops in Red Square is being widely viewed as a powerful public signal of deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.