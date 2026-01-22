NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE RESIDENTS DECRY LACK OF DEVELOPMENT AHEAD OF ELECTIONS



By Jack Makayi



Solwezi 21st January 2026



Residents of Zambia’s North-Western Province have expressed deep frustration over what they describe as a prolonged lack of meaningful development, despite the region’s significant contribution to the national economy through minerals, timber and agricultural production.





Community members note that the province contributes substantially to the national treasury, particularly through mining activities, timber resources, and farm produce such as maize. However, they say there is little visible development to show for these contributions.





For years, traditional leaders and local stakeholders have repeatedly raised concerns over critical infrastructure and social services. Among the long-standing demands are the construction of a University Teaching Hospital, establishment of a public university, and the upgrading of key road networks, including Mwinelunga Road, Kasempa Road, Kaoma Road and Ikelengi Road.





Education and social services have also remained a major concern. Residents complain of inadequate desks in schools, poor street roads in towns and villages, as well as poor water supply and sanitation facilities.





” These issues have been raised every budget cycle, but people on the ground see no tangible results,” said one concerned resident. “Budget are announced, but where the money goes remains a mystery. “





As the country moves closer to the next general election, citizens in the province are calling for unity and a renewed focus on leadership that prioritizes development and accountability.





There is a growing call for the election of competent, principled and proactive leaders who will effectively represent the province in Parliament, rather than what residents describe as “leaders who go to Parliament to sleep.”





Community voices emphasize the need to move away from what they term ” cheap politics “and towards active, people-centered leadership that addresses long-standing development challenges.





“We need leaders who care about the future of our children, ” another resident said .Together we can work for a better future for North-Western Province. “





The sentiments reflect a broader demand for transparency, equitable development, and responsive governance as the election period approaches.



CIC PRESS TEAM