🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Northern Circuit Becomes Hichilema’s Next Political Test as Campaign Pressure Builds



President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday continued his election-season engagements across Zambia’s northern corridor, taking his message of economic recovery, party unity and development achievements to candidates and UPND structures in Northern Province as pressure steadily mounts for the ruling party to transition from internal mobilisation to full-scale public campaigning.





The meetings, held in Kasama and Mansa and attended by party candidates and officials from Northern and Luapula provinces, form part of a broader strategy by the ruling party to consolidate structures ahead of the August 13 general election.





Unlike the opposition, which has recently invested heavily in large outdoor rallies and public demonstrations of support, Hichilema has largely focused on closed-door engagements with party machinery, candidates and grassroots organisers.



But the political significance of the northern circuit extends beyond routine party mobilisation.





For years, Northern Province, Luapula and Muchinga formed the political heartland of the Patriotic Front. Together, the three provinces delivered some of the strongest support for former presidents Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu. Since 2021, however, the UPND has gradually expanded its footprint in areas once considered difficult political terrain, winning local contests, building structures and establishing a more visible presence than at any point in its history.





Addressing party members in Kasama, Hichilema framed the election as a choice between continuity and reversal, pointing to debt restructuring, the Free Education Act and the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund as evidence of what he described as the “heavy lifting” completed during his first term.





“From restructuring our debt, to enacting the free education law, and substantially increasing the Constituency Development Fund within just four years; the heavy lifting has been done and Zambia is ready for take-off,” the President said.





His remarks come as the ruling party seeks to shift campaign messaging away from economic hardship and towards what it views as structural achievements: restoring macroeconomic stability, completing debt restructuring, rebuilding foreign reserves, expanding social spending and attracting investment into mining and energy sectors.





Still, political debate is increasingly centred on campaign optics. While Hichilema’s supporters argue the President is deliberately strengthening party structures before launching large-scale public rallies, critics contend the opposition has generated more visible momentum through mass gatherings on the Copperbelt, in Central Province and other urban centres.





The contrast has sparked growing discussion across social media about whether the ruling party should accelerate its public campaign programme.



For now, State House and the UPND appear comfortable with a different approach: organisation before spectacle, structures before stadiums.





Whether that strategy holds as election day draws closer remains one of the most closely watched questions of Zambia’s 2026 campaign.





For corrections, partnerships, advertising inquiries, opinion submissions and story tips, contact editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com. We welcome evidence-based debate, diverse perspectives and contributions that help readers better understand Zambia’s political, economic and democratic landscape.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa