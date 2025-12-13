Not even $1bn could make me join politics –Winners Chapel Presiding Bishop Oyedepo

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has said no amount of money, including one billion dollars, could persuade him to venture into partisan politics.

Oyedepo made the statement while addressing worshippers during the impartation service at the church’s annual convocation, Shiloh 2025. The cleric used the occasion to urge church members to remain focused on their divine assignments rather than pursuing paths outside their calling.

Speaking on the subject, Oyedepo stressed that political involvement does not align with his life’s purpose. “Partisan politics is off my calling. If you give me $1 billion to join politics, I won’t, because it’s off my course,” he said.

Oyedepo also reflected on past warnings he had issued to the church. “In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come?” he asked.

Oyedepo stated that the world is in need of divine solutions to deepening crises. He referenced Romans 8:19, stating that “the world is groaning in darkness” and is waiting “for the earnest manifestations of the children of God.”

According to him, believers who stay committed to their God-given purpose would be positioned to provide answers to national and global challenges. “The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard,” he said.