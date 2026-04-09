NOT EVERYONE CAN BE PRESIDENT; ONLY INDIVIDUALS WITH STRONG LEADERSHIP SKILLS SHOULD ASPIRE TO THE PRESIDENCY — DANTE SAUNDERS





By: Hope Nyimbili



Political Activist Dante Saunders Has Urged Presidential Candidates To Present Clear Manifestos To Voters And Adhere To The Rules Set By The Electoral Commission Of Zambia (Ecz) When Registering For Nominations.





Speaking To Konkola Radio News, Saunders Said Only Individuals With Strong Leadership Skills Should Aspire To The Presidency.





He Emphasized That True Commitment Requires Submitting All Necessary Paperwork To The Ecz Without Raising Issues.





The Activist Further Called For Transparency During Campaigns And Urged Political Players To Ensure Their Supporters Remain Disciplined.





The Ecz Has Announced That Payment Of Presidential Nomination Fees Will Commence On April 15, 2026, For Aspiring Candidates Who Wish To Have Their Supporters Pre-Processed At Provincial Centers.

#SunFmTvNews