BREAKING: Obama Presidential Center Opens on Juneteenth with Legendary All-Star Celebration



If you love seeing hope, you are my kind of people. Join us!





The Obama Presidential Center officially opens its doors to the public on June 19th, Juneteenth, and the celebration is exactly what this moment deserves. Located on Chicago’s South Side in Jackson Park, the 19-acre campus represents something far bigger than a presidential library. It is a monument to hope, community, and what it looks like when a president actually gives back to the people who lifted him up.





The grand opening ceremony takes place June 18th at John Lewis Plaza, where an extraordinary roster of artists will take the stage in honor of the moment. Performers include The Roots, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Marc Anthony. U2’s Bono and The Edge, Tems, and actress and producer Marsai Martin are also slated to perform.





The ceremony will be livestreamed worldwide beginning at 11 a.m. on Obama. org and the Obama Foundation’s TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels.





The campus itself is a gift to the entire city. It will serve as a vibrant community hub, including a museum, gardens, event space, athletic facilities, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, and more. The opening weekend falls on Juneteenth, giving the momentous event an extra layer of celebration and meaning.





Obama made clear from the start that this was never just about him. In a video message shared earlier this year, he thanked the residents of the South Side directly. “Thank you for raising Michelle, for welcoming me as one of your own and for lifting up our family every step of the way,” he said. “Thank you for embracing this presidential center, not as something of mine, but of yours. Hope is coming home.”





The Obama Foundation announced that programming at the Center will offer diverse experiences connected to arts and culture, civics and democracy, gardening and food, and sports and well-being. A youth programming partnership with After School Matters will bring teens from across Chicago into the space through athletics, media, and career development programs launching this summer.





This is what real legacy looks like. Not golf resorts. Not gold-plated lobbies. A presidential center built for the community, opened on Juneteenth, with Stevie Wonder and Springsteen on the stage. America at its absolute best.