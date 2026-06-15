BREAKING: Obama warns Trump’s Iran deal is just a recycled version of the agreement he already threw in the trash





Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about the newly announced U.S.-Iran peace deal, and his message is pointed. In a preview of an upcoming ABC “Good Morning America” interview alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama, the 44th president made clear he has serious doubts about whether Trump has actually accomplished anything new.





Obama said he finds it unlikely that whatever agreement emerges will be meaningfully different from or better than the original nuclear deal his administration negotiated, a deal that worked for years until Trump unilaterally walked away from it. The skepticism is hard to ignore coming from the architect of the original framework.





Beyond the specifics of the Iran agreement, Obama delivered a broader warning about the dangers of choosing confrontation over conversation. He pushed back against the idea that the United States can bully or bomb its way to foreign policy victories, calling instead for the kind of patient diplomacy that builds durable solutions, even if imperfect ones.





Obama noted that this lesson keeps having to be relearned, and the current moment is proving his point in real time. The peace deal now on the table is being signed in Switzerland, brokered with help from Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The world had to step in to clean up the chaos Trump created when he ripped up the original agreement years ago.