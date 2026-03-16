OFFICIAL DOCUMENT OF PF OFFICE BEARERS: Chabinga and Ng’ona are still the office bearers

Chabinga and Ng’ona are still the office bearers, as shown in this latest reprint from the Registrar of Societies. Nothing has changed
ROBERT CHABINGA IS STILL TEACHING THE BORN AGAIN MILES SAMPA A LESSON- Hon. Chabinga posted on his Facebook page:
The official office bearers of the Patriotic Front Party (PF) as shown is the attached printout. There is no party official who can claim to have authority over the party than the Secretary General Mr Morgan Ng’ona under the presidency of Hon Robert Chabinga. The document speaks for itself.
LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT
ROBERT M
MAFINGA MP
…………
This is after Miles Sampa claimed to have removed Robert Chabinga and Morgan Ng’ona as PF’s office bearers.
Now, Given Lubinda and the team promised that they would have a convention to choose the party’s leader within 4 days: what would be the way forward? Are we expecting Given Lubinda and Miles’ faction to hold an illegal convention?
The Court ruled that Robert Chabinga and Ngona were expelled from the Patriotic Front.
The stay of execution application against the Hon Judge Concepta Zulu ‘s judgement wasn’t granted. There’s absolutely nothing which can stop the execution of the Judgement.
The situation is that what remains is a purely administrative issue at the Registrar of Societies to remove Robert Chabinga and Ngona from the list of office bearers. The Registrar of Societies has been informed of this development.
But ofcourse we know what happens at that office..There won’t be any movement. These are gate Keepers for the Mingalatoon..They are happy to have Chabinga continue being on the list despite Court Orders.
Regarding the PF PAMODZI Alliance Convention, just like the Tonse Alliance held their Convention, the Patriotic Front Pamodzi Alliance can also hold a Convention..
But the Mingalatoon can’t allow this to happen. The PF under whatever form should never be on the Ballot.
Very happy with paper tigers like Harry Kalaba and Brian Mundubile.
Let’s wait and see..but my expectations are very low. An online convention can work. A physical convention is a tall order in the Age of Mingalatoons.