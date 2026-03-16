OFFICIAL DOCUMENT OF PF OFFICE BEARERS: Chabinga and Ng’ona are still the office bearers

Chabinga and Ng’ona are still the office bearers, as shown in this latest reprint from the Registrar of Societies. Nothing has changed

ROBERT CHABINGA IS STILL TEACHING THE BORN AGAIN MILES SAMPA A LESSON- Hon. Chabinga posted on his Facebook page:

The official office bearers of the Patriotic Front Party (PF) as shown is the attached printout. There is no party official who can claim to have authority over the party than the Secretary General Mr Morgan Ng’ona under the presidency of Hon Robert Chabinga. The document speaks for itself.

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT

ROBERT M

MAFINGA MP

…………

This is after Miles Sampa claimed to have removed Robert Chabinga and Morgan Ng’ona as PF’s office bearers.

Now, Given Lubinda and the team promised that they would have a convention to choose the party’s leader within 4 days: what would be the way forward? Are we expecting Given Lubinda and Miles’ faction to hold an illegal convention?