OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE ADDITIONAL CHARGE BROUGHT AGAINST DR. FRED M’MEMBE



Issued by Dr. Cosmas Musumali

General Secretary, Socialist Party

Secretary General, People’s Pact Movement





The Socialist Party and the People’s Pact Movement wish to formally address the nation regarding the additional charge brought against our President and Presidential Candidate, Dr. Fred M’membe, while in detention at Chilenje Police Station.





At approximately 17:00 hours today, Dr. M’membe was formally charged under Section 21 of the Cybercrimes Act No. 4 of 2025, for what has been described as the alleged unlawful disclosure of details relating to a police call out connected to an investigation.





We wish to place on record our grave concern regarding this development.



The Cybercrimes Act was enacted to provide a legal framework for addressing cyber-related offences and to regulate the conduct of institutions involved in the handling of electronic data within the context of criminal investigations. It was neither designed nor intended to criminalise a citizen for publicly acknowledging or commenting on a summons issued to him.





The timing and circumstances of this additional charge raise serious questions about the consistent application of the law and the broader state of constitutional governance in our country.





Within a short span of time, Dr. M’membe has faced multiple legal actions. While we respect the role of investigative and prosecutorial authorities, it is imperative that all legal processes be conducted in strict adherence to the Constitution, with due regard for fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression and protection from arbitrary detention.





As leaders of the Socialist Party and the People’s Pact Movement, we reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law, constitutionalism, and peaceful democratic engagement. We equally urge state institutions to exercise their mandates with impartiality, professionalism, and independence.





We call upon civil society organisations, members of the legal fraternity, the Church, the media, and all stakeholders in Zambia’s democratic process to carefully observe these proceedings and to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.





Our position remains clear: legal processes must never be perceived as instruments of political contestation. The integrity of our democratic system depends on public confidence in the neutrality and independence of state institutions.





The Socialist Party and the People’s Pact Movement remain steadfast in their dedication to peaceful political participation and to the advancement of the Zambian people’s democratic aspirations.



We trust that the law will ultimately prevail in a manner that reflects both justice and constitutional propriety.



Dr. Cosmas Musumali

General Secretary – Socialist Party

Secretary General – People’s Pact Movement