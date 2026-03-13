Oman Stands Firm: No Normalization with Israel, No Joining “Peace Council”

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi delivered a clear message amid the escalating US-Israeli conflict with Iran: the Sultanate will not normalize relations with Israel and will refuse to participate in any proposed “Peace Council” or military coalition.

This position reinforces Oman’s longstanding commitment to neutrality and diplomacy over alignment with aggressive alliances.

Albusaidi has repeatedly condemned the ongoing strikes as immoral and illegal, while calling for restraint, an immediate ceasefire, and a return to genuine negotiations—efforts that were reportedly advancing before the latest escalation.

In a region under intense pressure to pick sides, Oman’s refusal sends a strong signal: peace through dialogue, not forced coalitions or concessions to Israel.

The stance has drawn praise from those wary of broader entanglement in the war.