ONLY UNEMPLOYED COMPLAINING ABOUT K400 M-MEAL – MILUPI

… if you are in town, and you have no employment, there are real issues there



Infrastructure and Housing minister Charles Milupi has said that the only people complaining about high mealie-meal prices are the unemployed in towns because no one who is employed can complain about buying a 25kg bag of mealie-meal at K400.



And Milupi said the closure of the Millenium Challenge Corporation by the United States of America (USA) will affect planned works on four major roads across several provinces in the country.



Milupi also said that Zambians were heavily taxed, but the government could not reduce the taxes now as that would affect revenue generation in the country.



In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Milupi said the price of mealie-meal was high because the price of maize …



