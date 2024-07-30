OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT



His Excellency, President

Hakahinde Hichilema



Dear Mr. President,



I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a pressing matter concerning the encroachment of our land at Kasumbalesa border by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It has come to my notice that approximately 4.5 kilometers of Zambian land has been taken over by the DRC, with the Congolese border post even being built on our soil.



This encroachment poses a significant threat to our national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the livelihoods of our people living in the affected area. I implore you to take immediate action to address this issue and protect our country’s interests.



Specifically, I request that your administration:



1. Conduct a thorough investigation into the matter

2. Engage in diplomatic talks with the DRC to resolve the issue amicably

3. Take necessary measures to secure our border and prevent further encroachment

4. Provide support and compensation to affected communities



I trust that your leadership will prioritize this matter and take prompt action to safeguard our nation’s interests.



Thank you for your attention to this critical issue.



Sincerely Abraham Simpamba

Concerned Chililabombwe Resident.