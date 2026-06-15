OPPOSITION PARTIES MUST PRAISE HH AT THEIR RALLIES FOR PROMOTING PRACTICAL DEMOCRACY IN THE COUNTRY-Politicians from opposition parties must swallow their pride and be matured enough to recognize and appreciate progress. They are moving and campaigning freely, without gunshots fired at them: which never happened under the leadership of ECL and the PF





It’s like ba opposition are even surprised that they are holding rallies peacefully, even taking selfies as proof: peacefully, no gunshots. HH has created a conducive environment for all. Ba opposition kindly take your time to sell your manifesto: we want you to lose on merit.





During the ECL’s PF they used amaka and intimidations because they weren’t confident with their impact and policies. At the same time, they were scared of losing power to a straight forward person like HH because they knew their severe corruption wouldn’t be spared: they could imagine jail whenever they thought of HH winning an election.





We thank God their fears came to pass.



Nonetheless, ba opposition, seeing you move about and campaign freely during these campaigns, to us it’s a “Kwenyu” it speaks to the scores HH has made since 2021. It confirms that there’s law and order in the country, it approves that there’s freedom and that democracy is being lived in the country: way better than before 2021.



(c) Shipungu June 15, 2026