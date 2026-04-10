OPPOSITION SAYS UPND POLLS LACK FAIRNESS



Leadership Movement Chairperson for Politics in Southern Province, Chrispine Mweembela, says ongoing wrangles in intra-party elections by the ruling United Party for National Development-UPND, demonstrates lack of fairness in the process.





Over the past days, reports of tension have been reported in the UPND across the country as they elect new leaders at all levels.





Commenting on the development, Mweembela says the happenings in the UPND demonstrate undemocratic tendencies in the ruling party, which is also concerning to the nation.





He states that as a party in government, the UPND must conduct themselves in a manner that displays fairness and a respect for the rule of law, unlike the situation where some aspirants feel left out due to certain tactics such as holding polls at night with poor notice time.





However, UPND Southern Province Vice Chairperson for Politics, Edgar Sing’ombe, has played down suggestions of strife in the ongoing intra-party elections.





He explains that with the party continuing to grow, conflicts are bound to suffice as a lot of people seek leadership positions.





Sing’ombe says the tension being experienced is not permanent, further encouraging members to remain united even after the polls and support those who will be placed in leadership positions.



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