OPPOSITION STOP CRITICIZING EVERYTHING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS AND DOES- Spuki Mulemwa

5/7/25



OPPOSITION STOP CRITICIZING EVERYTHING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS AND DOES.



It’s unacceptable for anyone to purport that the New Dawn Administration has not fulfilled most of their campaign promises.





For example, President Hakainde Hichilema has navigated the country out of devastating drought to a bumper harvest, due to timely distribution of farming inputs and his encouragement to farmers to soldier on despite the drought.





It’s also gratifying to note that the cost of our staple food mealie meal, is slowly coming down as a result of government’s deliberate policy to improve the maize supply chain.





However, it’s regrettable that the opposition has continued to throw stones and vilifying President Hichilema despite his tacit commitment to improve citizens’ welfare.





It’s for these reasons, we advise the opposition to provide credible checks and balances to government, and not to criticize everything government says and does, regardless of their obvious benefits to citizens.





Infact, it’s a sign of strength and not weakness for the opposition to commend government for doing something good for its citizens.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.