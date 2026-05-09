Opposition unity unlikely ahead of elections- Mweetwa

Cornelius Mweetwa says opposition political parties are unlikely to achieve unity ahead of the August 13 general elections, citing a lack of trust and competing ambitions among opposition leaders.

Speaking in an interview, the United Party for National Development spokesperson said opposition leaders have failed to unite because each one considers themselves superior to the others.

Mweetwa said the continued divisions among opposition political parties show that there is little willingness among the leaders to work together under one candidate.

“These are people we should not be worried about because by now, every Zambian would have realized that they are political jokers who should not waste their time,” he said.

He added that the ruling party expects to record a bigger victory in the 2026 elections than it did in 2021, arguing that more Zambians now support the UPND.

Mweetwa said opposition parties have spent years discussing the possibility of uniting under one umbrella but have failed to agree on a single presidential candidate.

“They were accusing UPND of being the sponsor of divisions in their party. But look at what is happening now, they have failed to choose one candidate that will represent them. Instead, everyone has decided to stand on their own,” he said.

The UPND spokesperson also dismissed allegations that the ruling party was behind divisions in opposition parties, saying the UPND has no interest in interfering in the affairs of other political organisations.

He further stated that the ruling party is confident ahead of the elections, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has no serious challenger in the race.