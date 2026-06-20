Opposition voters should back any candidate capable of unseating UPND, says Kambwili





Former Patriotic Front (PF) strongman Chishimba Kambwili has urged Zambians to vote for whichever opposition presidential candidate they believe is best placed to remove the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) from power and effectively govern the country.





Roan, 19 June – Speaking at a political gathering in Roan Constituency, Kambwili said opposition political parties were united by a common goal of ending the UPND’s tenure in government during the August general election.





Kambwili, who is contesting the Roan parliamentary seat on the Citizens First (CF) ticket, said voters should not feel obligated to support candidates solely based on party affiliation.





He explained that while he is standing as a parliamentary candidate under Citizens First and supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Harry Kalaba, the broader objective among opposition groups is to remove the UPND from office.





“We are mixed where we are. I am standing as an MP on Citizens First, on Kalaba’s ticket. But what we want now is to remove the UPND from office,” Kambwili said.





He further encouraged voters to assess opposition presidential candidates based on their leadership qualities, competence and ability to respond to the country’s challenges.





According to Kambwili, Zambians should freely choose the opposition candidate they believe can deliver on national expectations and provide an effective alternative government.





“We can’t just say because we are CF, unless you vote CF. If you think that Harry Kalaba can deliver, vote for him. If you think it’s Brian Mundubile who can deliver, go ahead and vote for him,” he said.



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