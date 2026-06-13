ORGANISATION CALLS FOR SHUTDOWN OF DRINKING PLACES ON POLLING DAY



The Choma Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Organisation has suggested the shutdown of all drinking places when the country goes to the general polls on 13th August, 2026.





Board Chairperson, Maketo Mukengami, says doing so will accord all eligible voters an opportunity to cast their votes without distractions associated with beer intoxication, either as victim or imbiber.





He suggests that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should work with local authorities to ensure that this is achieved.



Mukengami observes that in previous elections, beer partakers absconded from casting their votes as they prefer consuming alcohol as opposed to lining up to vote.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Federation of Disability Organisations in Southern Province is hopeful that the ECZ will consider persons with disabilities when setting up polling stations.





Provincial Coordinator, Annie Malasha, notes that persons with disabilities find it difficult to cast their votes owing to issues of accessibility and distance to polling stations.



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