Our Objective Is Not To Win Elections But To Wipe Away Zambian People’s Tears From Hardships Brought By The UPND Government, Says Socialist Party SP President Fred M’membe

PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)



M’MEMBE CANNOT “WIPE TEARS” WITHOUT POWER



…….His claim is a confirmation that SP is pregnant with both human misery and political danger.

———————————————–



Dr. Fred M’membe’s claim that his objective is not to win elections but to “wipe away the tears of Zambians” is misleading and fails the test of reality. Tears are not removed by slogans. They are removed through governance, policy execution, and decision-making power, the same power that comes only from winning elections and governing the state.





The question Zambians must ask is clear: How can M’membe meaningfully wipe tears without first taking power through elections? Without power, a politician cannot control program implementation, funding priorities, recruitment systems, or national security measures. He can only talk.





That is why I have consistently warned Zambians against supporting the Socialist Party and Dr. M’membe. Zambian lives are too precious to be gambled with by narratives that ignore how leadership and accountability work. In simple terms, the statement confirms that his organisation is pregnant with human misery and political danger. We must also ask Dr. M’membe this question; Is this why he always celebrate coups in West Africa and at the same time oppose the US African Command (Africom) base set up in this country? Zambians can connect these dots badala🤣.





*Zambia Is Not in “Tears” – Trade Is Flourishing*

Today, Zambians are trading freely at Soweto Market. This is a sharp contrast with the previous regime, when public markets were sometimes turned into places of intimidation and oppression, with party cadres allegedly demanding money from traders.



A clear example from our district is Mrs. Agnes Laima Njobvu and her sons, who were repeatedly victimised through political violence, including assault by panga-wielding PF thugs at Soweto. This is what happens when citizens are treated as political subjects instead of human beings. “Wiping tears” must mean protecting lives and guaranteeing freedom so every trader can operate without fear.





*Mass Recruitment – A New Dawn for Service Delivery*

Zambia has also witnessed large-scale recruitment across key sectors, including:

– Massive teacher recruitments

– Health worker recruitments

– Police recruitments

– Zambia National Service recruitments

– Zambia Army recruitments

– Zambia Air Force recruitments

– Game ranger recruitments





These are not just statistics. They translate into more capacity to deliver services: more teachers in classrooms, more health workers in communities, stronger policing for security, and better protection for our natural resources.





*Debt Restructuring Creating Fiscal Space*

Zambians are also benefiting from debt restructuring, which has freed up funds for priority areas and programs that directly improve livelihoods.



*Macroeconomic Stabilisation*

Progress is reflected in economic indicators. Inflation now stands at around 6.6%, down from over 23% in 2021. When inflation stabilises, cost pressures on families reduce, giving hope to workers, parents, and traders.





The government has also sustained free education from Grade One to Form Five. Meanwhile, CDF empowerment loans and grants continue to reach entrepreneurs, with businesses across districts benefiting annually and expanding local economic activity.





In conclusion, we want to let Dr. M’membe know that he may speak emotionally about “wiping tears”, but emotion cannot replace authority. No one wipes the tears of Zambians without power. Real relief requires leadership that can implement, fund, recruit, and secure the nation through democratic governance.



*End*



Issued by:

Chrispine Chambwa

CHILANGA DISTRICT UPND IPS – MEDIA

Contact: 0977 870 224



29th May, 2026