PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE APPOINTS HIS NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM AND PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT ADMINISTRATION TEAM





In line with article 10 (i) and (j) and article 12.(33) of the Tonse Alliance Constitution, this list serves to formally inform the public and our members that I, Brian M. Mundubile has appointed the following individuals as my National Presidential Campaign Team for this August’s Presidential and General Elections:





1. SC. Chifumu Banda Tonse First Vice President & FDD President

2. SC. Sakwiba Sikota Tonse Acting National Chairman & ULP President

3. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Tonse Acting Finance Chairman, BM ECL Movement/NRPUP

4. Hon. Binwell Mpundu, Presidential Affairs Chairman & Ichabaiche President (Chief MC)



5. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe NRPUP and Tonse Elections & Campaign Chairman

6. Rev. Silvia N. Nawa, Acting Tonse Women Affairs Chairperson & LP President

7. Mr. Nason Musoni President APC and Tonse Chairperson for Foreign Affairs



8. Hon. Kapembwa Simbao WOZA President and Tonse Council Member

9. Hon. Davis Chisopa Presidential Campaign Manager

10. Dr. Cosmo Mumba Religious Affairs Chairman and NRP President

11. Mr. Debby Kambwa Aongola Tonse Alliance Legal Chairperson



12. Dr. Auxilia Ponga, ZWW Chairperson and Tonse Council Member

13. Mr. Roosevelt Tonga 3rd Liberation Party President and Tonse Council Member

14. Mr. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande People’s Party President and Tonse Council Member



15. Hon. George Chisanga Presidential Spokesperson & Legal Advisor

16. Mr. Shadrick Mumba Tonse Student Affairs Chairperson and ZAYEF President

17. Amb. Webby Mwape Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Security

18. Mr. Kennedy Chanda Tonse Alliance Chairperson for CSO

19. Margaret Lungu Kanyemba Presidential Campaign Member and Tonse Council Member



20. Hon. Ben Kapita Presidential Campaign Member from NRPUP

21. Mr. Peter Mwiinde, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member

22. Mr. David Kakoma, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member

23. Hon. Munir Zulu, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member



24. Mr. Kalos Chibesakunda, Presidential Media and Political Liason Director

25. Mr. Newton Bwalya, Presidential Press and Media Affairs Director

26. Mr. Andy Luki. Jr, Presidential Photographer

27. Ms. Prisca Chanda Presidential Campaign Member and NRPUP Member

28. Antony Chibwe Presidential Campaign Member and FDD Spokesperson





In like manner, the following individuals are hereby appointed and/or confirmed as my Presidential Secretariat and Campaign Administration Team to provide effective campaign and administrative guidance, technical support, logistical and smooth coordination to and among all Presidential Teams, NRPUP Candidates, Partners and alliance members:





NATIONAL SECRETARIATE AND PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION TEAM



1. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Tonse SG & Chief Presidential Advisor

2. Mr. Kennedy Kamba Acting Tonse Alliance Deputy SG for Voter Protection

3. Mr. Nonde Mubanga NRPUP SG and Tonse Acting Deputy SG Administration



4. Hon. Maureen Mabonga Presidential Events and Welfare Chairperson

5. Mr. Isaac Kasaro Presidential Chief of Protocol/Senior Private Secretary

6. Mr. Harry Simuntala Tonse and Presidential Political Affairs Director

7. Mr. George Mwimbi Presidential Transport & Logistics Director



8. Dickson Tembo Presidential Private Secretary

9. Mr. Richard Banda Presidential Special Duties

10. Mr. David Chibanga Presidential Special Duties



11. Mr. Mbita Mphazi Presidential Special Duties

12. Enock Peter Chigaga Presidential Special Duties



13. Antony Muwisha Presidential Protocol Assistant

14. Ms. Musonda Chibwe Presidential Protocol Assistant

15. Mr. Kayula Mulenga Presidential Protocol Assistant

16. Mr. Warren Mwansa Presidential Office Assistant

17. Ms. Marlene Kunda Presidential Office Assistant



I wish everyone God’s protection and love as we peacefully and courageously campaign for triumphant and victory this August. One People, One Purpose and One Destiny!



Yours faithfully,



__________________________

Hon. Brian M. Mundubile

Tonse Alliance President and NRPUP 2026 Presidential Candidate