PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE APPOINTS HIS NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM AND PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT ADMINISTRATION TEAM

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PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE APPOINTS HIS NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM AND PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT ADMINISTRATION TEAM



In line with article 10 (i) and (j) and article 12.(33) of the Tonse Alliance Constitution, this list serves to formally inform the public and our members that I, Brian M. Mundubile has appointed the following individuals as my National Presidential Campaign Team for this August’s Presidential and General Elections:



1. SC. Chifumu Banda            Tonse First Vice President & FDD President
2. SC. Sakwiba Sikota             Tonse Acting National Chairman & ULP President
3. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya,     Tonse Acting Finance Chairman, BM ECL Movement/NRPUP
4. Hon. Binwell Mpundu,         Presidential Affairs Chairman & Ichabaiche President (Chief MC)


5. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe   NRPUP and Tonse Elections & Campaign Chairman
6. Rev. Silvia N. Nawa,             Acting Tonse Women Affairs Chairperson & LP President
7. Mr. Nason Musoni                President APC  and Tonse Chairperson for Foreign Affairs


8. Hon. Kapembwa Simbao      WOZA President and Tonse Council Member
9. Hon. Davis Chisopa                Presidential Campaign Manager 
10. Dr. Cosmo Mumba                  Religious Affairs Chairman and NRP President
11. Mr. Debby Kambwa Aongola     Tonse Alliance Legal Chairperson 


12. Dr.  Auxilia Ponga,                    ZWW Chairperson and Tonse Council Member
13. Mr. Roosevelt Tonga                 3rd Liberation Party President and Tonse Council Member
14. Mr. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande     People’s Party President and Tonse Council Member


15. Hon. George Chisanga                 Presidential Spokesperson & Legal Advisor
16. Mr. Shadrick Mumba           Tonse Student Affairs Chairperson and ZAYEF President 
17. Amb. Webby Mwape                  Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Security
18. Mr. Kennedy Chanda                 Tonse Alliance Chairperson for CSO
19. Margaret Lungu Kanyemba      Presidential Campaign Member and Tonse Council Member


20. Hon. Ben Kapita                         Presidential Campaign Member from NRPUP
21. Mr. Peter Mwiinde,                    NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member 
22. Mr. David Kakoma,              NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member 
23. Hon. Munir Zulu,                 NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member 


24. Mr. Kalos Chibesakunda,    Presidential Media and Political Liason Director
25. Mr. Newton Bwalya,             Presidential Press and Media Affairs Director
26. Mr. Andy Luki. Jr,                Presidential Photographer  
27. Ms. Prisca Chanda                 Presidential Campaign Member and NRPUP Member
28. Antony Chibwe      Presidential Campaign Member and FDD Spokesperson



In like manner, the following individuals are hereby appointed and/or confirmed as my Presidential Secretariat and Campaign Administration Team to provide effective campaign and administrative guidance,  technical support, logistical and smooth coordination to and among all Presidential Teams, NRPUP Candidates, Partners and  alliance members:



NATIONAL SECRETARIATE AND PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION TEAM

1. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba        Tonse SG & Chief Presidential Advisor
2. Mr. Kennedy Kamba             Acting Tonse Alliance Deputy SG for Voter Protection 
3. Mr. Nonde Mubanga           NRPUP SG and Tonse Acting Deputy SG Administration 


4. Hon. Maureen Mabonga       Presidential Events and Welfare  Chairperson
5. Mr. Isaac Kasaro                   Presidential Chief of Protocol/Senior Private Secretary 
6. Mr. Harry Simuntala           Tonse and Presidential Political Affairs Director
7. Mr. George Mwimbi             Presidential Transport & Logistics Director


8. Dickson Tembo                      Presidential Private Secretary 
9. Mr. Richard Banda               Presidential  Special Duties 
10. Mr. David Chibanga             Presidential Special Duties


11. Mr. Mbita Mphazi                Presidential  Special Duties
12. Enock Peter Chigaga            Presidential Special Duties


13. Antony Muwisha                   Presidential Protocol  Assistant
14. Ms. Musonda Chibwe           Presidential Protocol Assistant 
15. Mr. Kayula Mulenga             Presidential Protocol Assistant 
16. Mr. Warren Mwansa             Presidential Office Assistant
17. Ms. Marlene Kunda               Presidential Office Assistant 


I wish everyone God’s protection and love as we peacefully and courageously campaign for triumphant and victory this August. One People, One Purpose and One Destiny!

Yours faithfully,

__________________________
Hon. Brian M. Mundubile
Tonse Alliance President and NRPUP 2026 Presidential Candidate

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