PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE APPOINTS HIS NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM AND PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT ADMINISTRATION TEAM
In line with article 10 (i) and (j) and article 12.(33) of the Tonse Alliance Constitution, this list serves to formally inform the public and our members that I, Brian M. Mundubile has appointed the following individuals as my National Presidential Campaign Team for this August’s Presidential and General Elections:
1. SC. Chifumu Banda Tonse First Vice President & FDD President
2. SC. Sakwiba Sikota Tonse Acting National Chairman & ULP President
3. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Tonse Acting Finance Chairman, BM ECL Movement/NRPUP
4. Hon. Binwell Mpundu, Presidential Affairs Chairman & Ichabaiche President (Chief MC)
5. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe NRPUP and Tonse Elections & Campaign Chairman
6. Rev. Silvia N. Nawa, Acting Tonse Women Affairs Chairperson & LP President
7. Mr. Nason Musoni President APC and Tonse Chairperson for Foreign Affairs
8. Hon. Kapembwa Simbao WOZA President and Tonse Council Member
9. Hon. Davis Chisopa Presidential Campaign Manager
10. Dr. Cosmo Mumba Religious Affairs Chairman and NRP President
11. Mr. Debby Kambwa Aongola Tonse Alliance Legal Chairperson
12. Dr. Auxilia Ponga, ZWW Chairperson and Tonse Council Member
13. Mr. Roosevelt Tonga 3rd Liberation Party President and Tonse Council Member
14. Mr. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande People’s Party President and Tonse Council Member
15. Hon. George Chisanga Presidential Spokesperson & Legal Advisor
16. Mr. Shadrick Mumba Tonse Student Affairs Chairperson and ZAYEF President
17. Amb. Webby Mwape Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Security
18. Mr. Kennedy Chanda Tonse Alliance Chairperson for CSO
19. Margaret Lungu Kanyemba Presidential Campaign Member and Tonse Council Member
20. Hon. Ben Kapita Presidential Campaign Member from NRPUP
21. Mr. Peter Mwiinde, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member
22. Mr. David Kakoma, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member
23. Hon. Munir Zulu, NRPUP MCC and Tonse Council Member
24. Mr. Kalos Chibesakunda, Presidential Media and Political Liason Director
25. Mr. Newton Bwalya, Presidential Press and Media Affairs Director
26. Mr. Andy Luki. Jr, Presidential Photographer
27. Ms. Prisca Chanda Presidential Campaign Member and NRPUP Member
28. Antony Chibwe Presidential Campaign Member and FDD Spokesperson
In like manner, the following individuals are hereby appointed and/or confirmed as my Presidential Secretariat and Campaign Administration Team to provide effective campaign and administrative guidance, technical support, logistical and smooth coordination to and among all Presidential Teams, NRPUP Candidates, Partners and alliance members:
NATIONAL SECRETARIATE AND PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION TEAM
1. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Tonse SG & Chief Presidential Advisor
2. Mr. Kennedy Kamba Acting Tonse Alliance Deputy SG for Voter Protection
3. Mr. Nonde Mubanga NRPUP SG and Tonse Acting Deputy SG Administration
4. Hon. Maureen Mabonga Presidential Events and Welfare Chairperson
5. Mr. Isaac Kasaro Presidential Chief of Protocol/Senior Private Secretary
6. Mr. Harry Simuntala Tonse and Presidential Political Affairs Director
7. Mr. George Mwimbi Presidential Transport & Logistics Director
8. Dickson Tembo Presidential Private Secretary
9. Mr. Richard Banda Presidential Special Duties
10. Mr. David Chibanga Presidential Special Duties
11. Mr. Mbita Mphazi Presidential Special Duties
12. Enock Peter Chigaga Presidential Special Duties
13. Antony Muwisha Presidential Protocol Assistant
14. Ms. Musonda Chibwe Presidential Protocol Assistant
15. Mr. Kayula Mulenga Presidential Protocol Assistant
16. Mr. Warren Mwansa Presidential Office Assistant
17. Ms. Marlene Kunda Presidential Office Assistant
I wish everyone God’s protection and love as we peacefully and courageously campaign for triumphant and victory this August. One People, One Purpose and One Destiny!
Yours faithfully,
__________________________
Hon. Brian M. Mundubile
Tonse Alliance President and NRPUP 2026 Presidential Candidate
All i see is same region these names.