Out 53.3million foreigners in US, they are only 1,500 Zambians, but the country has received punishment- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

For the first time ever



President Hakainde Hichilema’s corruption and human rights abuse gets Zambia in trouble. Out 53.3million foreigners in US, they are only 1,500 Zambians, but the country has received punishment!





Malawi and Zambia are the first two countries subject to visa bonds, the State Department announced on August 5.





Mexico had the largest number of visa overstays in the U.S., followed by India, China, Venezuela, and the Philippines.





While Canada and Mexico are often the top countries for overall overstays due to high numbers of visitors, they have separate reporting requirements due to the high volume of land border crossings.





“Beginning August 20, nationals of Malawi and Zambia applying for B-1, B-2 business and tourist visas will be required to post a bond of up to $15,000,” Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson, said.





Additional countries subject to the bond programme will be identified based on high visa overstay rates, where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient, or countries that offer Citizenship by Investment.