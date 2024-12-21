Outlawz’s Young Noble Recalls Altercation With Diddy After 2Pac’s Death

Outlawz rapper Young Noble has revisted the fight between the group and Diddy following 2Pac‘s death.

Speaking to The Art of Dialogue, Noble looked back on MTV’s 20th anniversary show in 2001 where tensions flared between the collective and the Bad Boy boss during a rehearsal of a tribute to ‘Pac.

“Puffy was walking around, he wanted to talk to us but we ain’t wanna talk to him. He wound up talking to Big Sike from Thug Life,” he recalled. “They had a conversation, but we ain’t have nothing to say, we didn’t want to talk to that n-gga.”

Noble then detailed how things turned violent: “Puffy was almost done with the song and Mu[tah aka Napoleon] walked up and kinda grabbed the mic. The song was over, it was our time to go. Puff kinda took offense to that like, ‘Hold on, playboy!’

“Next thing you know, all these fucking ninjas jumped on stage, security, all these motherfuckers. We were like, ‘Aw, here we go.’ You know, a little melee. We wound up getting escorted out and weren’t able to perform.”

Young Noble also recently spoke about seeing 2Pac in the hospital after he was shot in September 1996.

“I was right there, front and center. To this day, let them tell it, he’s still alive underground like Bin Laden or in Cuba, but nah, he really died,” he said in a separate segment from his Art of Dialogue interview.

“I really was in the hospital. I really saw him with tubes in his body. I really saw his body full of fluid. He wasn’t skinny with the six-pack; his body was full. He really fucking died on us.”

Noble then began to tear up as he recalled ‘Pac’s mother Afeni Shakur making the difficult decision to take the beloved rapper and actor off of life support.

“He probably could have lived. His momma said, ‘Nah, fuck all that,’” he continued. “He lost his finger, he was gonna lose a lung, they were gonna do all these surgeries.

“You know how strong your momma gotta to be to say, ‘I don’t want my son to endure no more pain in this world. Y’all tear him down.’ That shit is devastating. She let her son go. ‘Pac ain’t die; Afeni said, ‘Let my son fly.’”

Young Noble famously had a guest verse on 2Pac’s iconic diss track “Hail Mary,” though the Outlawz rapper did not attack Biggie himself on the song.