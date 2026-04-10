BREAKING: Over 70 Democrats are now demanding Trump’s removal — and even his own party is starting to crack.



This is not a fringe movement anymore. This is a flood.





After Trump threatened to destroy “a whole civilization” if Iran didn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. — then declared a ceasefire just hours later — members of Congress are done pretending this is normal.





Rep. Sarah McBride said it plainly: “A president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the United States military. Trump must go.”





Senator Andy Kim called Trump “not fit to be commander in chief” and dared Republicans to finally grow a spine.





Rep. John Larson filed articles of impeachment. Rep. Shri Thanedar sent a letter directly to VP Vance demanding the 25th Amendment be invoked.



And here’s the part Democratic leaders don’t want to say out loud but know is true:





They don’t have the votes. Not yet.



Republicans control the House. Republicans control the Senate. And they are choosing party over country — every single day.





There are only two things that change this picture.



Either enough Republicans finally decide their oath to the Constitution means more than their loyalty to one man.





Or Democrats win the midterms and take the majority — and this time, actually use it.





Rep. Madeleine Dean said it herself: “Let us get into the majority. Let us get a Senate majority and then hold this president to account.”



The clock is ticking. The damage is mounting. And right now, the only thing standing between accountability and chaos is a midterm election