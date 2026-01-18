“Papa Never Accept U” – Netizens Drag Alleged Daughter Over “Davido’s Oldest Daughter” Bio



The paternity drama involving Afrobeats superstar Davido and teenager Anu Adeleke has taken another turn as social media users spotted bold claims on the young girl’s official Instagram page.





The Bio Controversy



Despite Davido’s adamant denial backed by his claim of five negative DNA tests Anu appears to be doubling down on her identity. Netizens observed that she has updated her Instagram bio to read “Davido’s oldest daughter” and lists her full name as “Mitchelle Anuoluwapo Adeleke.”





The Standoff



While the singer has threatened legal action and insisted the chapter is closed, Anu’s mother recently accused him of dishonesty and demanded a new DNA test supervised by the U.S. embassy. Meanwhile, Davido’s ally, Tunde Ednut, has publicly defended the singer, arguing that Anu lacks the specific physical traits shared by Davido’s confirmed children: Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and the twins.





Public Reaction



The audacity to publicly claim the Adeleke name on her profile before being accepted by the family has drawn mockery from online observers.





One user, twitgameboy, commented:



“Papa never accept u, u don put am for your bio say you be – Davido oldest daughter Smh.”