Pastor Adeboye Explains How God’s Mercy  Rescued Anthony Joshua In An Acc!dent His 2 Friend D!€d

The Founder of The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has described how British-Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua, survived a life-ending accident as a Miracle which can only be orchestrated by God.

Joshua recently visited his Fatherland after his bout with Jake Paul to enjoy his holidays until his next fixture, but unfortunately, it didn’t end well for him.

The Professional boxer did not visit home alone; he went with two of his friends who wanted to feel the Nigerian Culture and people.

One day, after a short table tennis game, they decided to move around the city of Lagos, and that’s where Anthony’s friends mysteriously lost their lives after a gory accident.

After the sad incident, it was revealed that Joshua exchanged his seats with one of the deceased because he was blocking the driver’s view, and that’s how he escaped death.

Pastor Adeboye narrated the above rumour and stated that it takes only the Mercy of God to be this lucky because if it were about his instincts alone, he wouldn’t even think about that negative occurrence because Humans are always optimistic.

Pastor Adeboye reveals how God's mercy saved Anthony Joshua.

The speech from the pastor on the first Sunday of 2026 has different reactions from Nigerians, asking if God is biased with his Mercy and Love.