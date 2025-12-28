Pastor Chris Okafor Sent Me $10k To Retract All The Allegations and Stop Releasing His Bedroom Photos – Doris Ogala

Nigerian Actress, Doris Ogala, has reportedly received $10,000 from Pastor Chris Okafor after she dropped his bedroom photos for dumping her to marry another woman after almost a decade of being in a romantic relationship.

According to reports, the 2 have been in a relationship for more than 9 years, and some months after they became official in 2017.

The Actress claims it started as pastoral guidance, but one thing led to the, and she fell in love, so it has been love until recently.

There was no news about their fallout out but in the second week of December 2025, Pastor Chris Okafor posted news about his engagement with another woman, and this obviously did not sit well with Ogala.

After the pastor posted his engagement photo and wedding date announcement on social media, Doris chanced upon and refused to let things slide after everything she had done for him.

The Pastor used some of her ranting videos for a sermon in his church and said that Doris Ogala’s behaviour is one of the reasons why he did not settle with her.

“Pastor Chris Okafor gave me $10,000 to come out and retract everything I said about him, claiming other pastors sent me to spoil his name.”



—Doris Ogala makes another weighty allegation against Pastor Chris Okafor pic.twitter.com/fVqPZIM0yX — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) December 27, 2025

She clearly gave the Pastor an option, but he refused to choose because he seemed to have gotten over Ogala, even though they were still together.

On December 27, 2025, the actress dropped another video, which captured bundles of dollars she received from Pastor Chris Okafor to make her retract all the wild allegations she made about him and also stop publishing his private photos.

Doris Ogala emphasised that considering her sanity, she wouldn’t have accepted the money, but to show evidence that whatever she has been saying is true, the took the money though she doesn’t need it.

One of the allegations that stirred reactions was that Pastor Chris Okafor buried something other than his altar to attract more members, which means he is a false prophet.