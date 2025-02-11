PASTOR DUNCAN IS NOT WELL UNTIL HIS FAMILY IS ALLOWED TO CONFIRM- Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

PASTOR DUNCAN IS NOT WELL UNTIL HIS FAMILY IS ALLOWED TO CONFIRM:



By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga



Tuesday 11th Feb, 2025



We are compelled to comment on a news item by radio icengelo of Kitwe in which Pastor Jim Ngambi of Ndola claimed to have visited Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and did verify that he was in good health.



https://www.facebook.com/radioicengelo88.9/videos/604991982423232/?app=fbl



A close analysis of Pastor Jim Ngambi’s claims of having visited Pastor Duncan Simuchimba amidst restrictions to having access to visit and talk to Pastor Duncan by his wife and family raises more questions.



You may recall that the Kitwe DC Mr Lawrence Mwanza made a claim that Copperbelt PS Mr Augustine Kasongo sent some Clergy to go and verify the condition of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba at Kamfinsa correctional facility. Pastor Jim Ngambi has been quoted claiming that he found Pastor Duncan Simuchimba who confirmed that he was ok.



Sally, the daughter to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba has been quoted in half over her statement to create a narrative that her father is well. The truth of the matter is that the daughter has never been allowed access to speak to her father to verify reports of him having been mishandled.



We have reason to believe that Pastor Duncan Simuchimba is unwell and that something wrong happened to him at the hands of the prison authorities. We base our claims on the following grounds.



1. The video published by the Zambian Whistleblower suggests something wrong happened to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18ZM8ZoJD7/?mibextid=oFDknk



2. In what capacity was Pastor Jim Ngambi of Ndola sent by the Provincial PS Mr Augustine Kasongo to visit Pastor Duncan Simuchimba to verify his well being?



Pastor Jim Ngambi is not a leader in any Church mother body provincial structure and has no relationship whatsoever with Pastor Duncan Simuchimba.



3. Why did the Provincial PS Mr Augustine Kasongo send Pastor Jim Ngambi of Ndola who is not part of the Provincial Church structure and whose interest was he representing?



We have reason to believe that the clergy reported to have been sent were being used knowingly or unknowingly to drive a narrative.



4. Why did the Provincial PS Mr Augustine Kasongo not involve Church Provincial leaders especially EFZ where Pastor Duncan Simuchimba relates though not a full member?



The Provincial PS Mr Augustine Kasongo had not engaged the EFZ in the Province to confirm the health condition of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba in prison.



5. Why has the wife and family been denied access to talk to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba to verify the condition of his health or why not Pastor Duncan Simuchimba himself since they are claiming he is in good health?



The wife to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and his biological elder sister were denied access to talk to their man to confirm his health condition in prison. The wife was blocked from talking to her husband by prison staff.



A few senior clerics (6) led by Bishop Dr Bernard Nwaka were denied access to visit Pastor Duncan Simuchimba on Sunday 9th February, 2025. Bishop Dr Bernard Nwaka is the spiritual father figure in the faith to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba.



We strongly advise the prison authorities to allow access to especially the wife and family to verify the health condition of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba in order to put this matter to rest or people will continue to speculate and rightly so given the strange happenings surrounding the health of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba at Kamfinsa prisons.



Further, we encourage the media such as Radio icengelo to investigate, visit Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and verify claims made those for or against the claims on Pastor Duncan Simuchimba’s health. It’s called investigative journalism.



UNESCO defines investigative journalism as “the unveiling of matters that are concealed either deliberately by someone in a position of power, or accidentally, behind a chaotic mass of facts and circumstances – and the

analysis and exposure of all relevant facts to the public.”



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.



END///