PASTOR SUSPENDED FOR HAVING ANAL SEX WITH A YOUNG MAN IN EXCHANGE FOR A JOB

Hot on the heels of retired Lutheran bishops condemning same-sex marriages, the church has acted against one of its clergymen implicated in a gay sex scandal.

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) pastor and former Swapo Party councillor Reverend Hendrick Shuudeni, who was accused of allegedly having anal sex with a young man in exchange for a job in the Namibian Police, has been suspended.

Gideon Niitenge, the leader of the ELCIN western diocese, confirmed the suspension, adding that the allegations against Shuudeni are serious.

“Yes, it is true, he is suspended. A church minister with such allegations against them must be suspended until further notice,” he stressed.

Niitenge told Namibian Sun that the allegations are shocking and that is why, as management, they decided to suspend Shuudeni until everything is sorted out.

“We want this to be the first and last case. Whether it is being done through male and male or female and female, we will not be happy to hear of any more of such incidents,” he said.

He added that these practices are against the will of God.

According to Niitenge, Shuudeni will remain suspended until an investigation has been completed. If he is found guilty, ELCIN “cannot continue with such a person who is doing things that are against the will of God”, he said.

If innocent, Shuudeni will continue with his duties. [NamibianSun]