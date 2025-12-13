Patrice Motsepe Emerges as Surprise Favourite to Lead ANC Into 2027 – Here’s Why Many Believe He Could Become the Party’s Next President

South African politics has taken an unexpected turn, with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe suddenly becoming one of the most talked-about names in the race for ANC leadership ahead of the 2027 conference.

Even though he is not campaigning, not lobbying, and not positioning himself for the job — Motsepe’s name keeps rising inside ANC circles and among ordinary South Africans.

Here’s why:

🔹 1. A Fresh Face in a Tired Party

Many people inside and outside the ANC feel the party needs a clean break from old factional battles. Motsepe is seen as someone who is:

Not linked to corruption scandals

Not part of internal faction wars

Not involved in political mud-fighting

His clean image makes him look like a safe, unifying option at a time when the ANC is struggling to rebuild trust.

🔹 2. Proven Leadership and Success

Motsepe’s success in business — from mining to football — positions him as a leader who knows how to:

Manage complex organisations

Build strong teams

Handle finances responsibly

Deliver results

With the ANC losing support and battling organisational collapse in some provinces, many believe the party needs a leader with real-world managerial experience.



🔹 3. He Has National Respect and Influence

Motsepe is one of the few figures who commands:

Respect across political parties

Good relationships with business and labour

Influence across Africa

A positive reputation globally

This makes him appear as someone who can rebuild the ANC’s image internationally and restore confidence in government.

🔹 4. Seen as a Unity Candidate

The ANC is deeply divided, and Motsepe is viewed by many as a neutral figure who is not tied to any faction.

Some ANC insiders privately admit that bringing in a respected outsider could help stabilise the organisation and prevent future power struggles.

🔹 5. Ordinary South Africans See Him as a “Non-Politician Politician”

Many citizens feel the country needs:

Less drama

Less corruption

More delivery

Motsepe represents something new — a leader with no history of lies, scandals or infighting.

His philanthropic work and humility also boost his popularity.

🔹 6. People Believe the ANC Needs a Business Mindsetith unemployment high and the economy weak, there’s growing public sentiment that the next ANC leader should understand:

Job creation

Investment

Economic recovery

Practical governance

Motsepe fits that profile more than many career politicians.

🔥 So Is He Running?

No — Motsepe has repeatedly said he has no interest in contesting for ANC president.

But the political momentum around his name shows one thing clearly:

➡️ Many South Africans believe the ANC needs a leader with credibility, competence and a clean image — and Motsepe ticks all three boxes.

💬 Do You Think Motsepe Would Save or Sink the ANC?

-SAV