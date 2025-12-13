Patrice Motsepe Emerges as Surprise Favourite to Lead ANC Into 2027 – Here’s Why Many Believe He Could Become the Party’s Next President
South African politics has taken an unexpected turn, with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe suddenly becoming one of the most talked-about names in the race for ANC leadership ahead of the 2027 conference.
Even though he is not campaigning, not lobbying, and not positioning himself for the job — Motsepe’s name keeps rising inside ANC circles and among ordinary South Africans.
Here’s why:
🔹 1. A Fresh Face in a Tired Party
Many people inside and outside the ANC feel the party needs a clean break from old factional battles. Motsepe is seen as someone who is:
Not linked to corruption scandals
Not part of internal faction wars
Not involved in political mud-fighting
His clean image makes him look like a safe, unifying option at a time when the ANC is struggling to rebuild trust.
🔹 2. Proven Leadership and Success
Motsepe’s success in business — from mining to football — positions him as a leader who knows how to:
Manage complex organisations
Build strong teams
Handle finances responsibly
Deliver results
With the ANC losing support and battling organisational collapse in some provinces, many believe the party needs a leader with real-world managerial experience.
🔹 3. He Has National Respect and Influence
Motsepe is one of the few figures who commands:
Respect across political parties
Good relationships with business and labour
Influence across Africa
A positive reputation globally
This makes him appear as someone who can rebuild the ANC’s image internationally and restore confidence in government.
🔹 4. Seen as a Unity Candidate
The ANC is deeply divided, and Motsepe is viewed by many as a neutral figure who is not tied to any faction.
Some ANC insiders privately admit that bringing in a respected outsider could help stabilise the organisation and prevent future power struggles.
🔹 5. Ordinary South Africans See Him as a “Non-Politician Politician”
Many citizens feel the country needs:
Less drama
Less corruption
More delivery
Motsepe represents something new — a leader with no history of lies, scandals or infighting.
His philanthropic work and humility also boost his popularity.
🔹 6. People Believe the ANC Needs a Business Mindset

With unemployment high and the economy weak, there's growing public sentiment that the next ANC leader should understand:
Job creation
Investment
Economic recovery
Practical governance
Motsepe fits that profile more than many career politicians.
🔥 So Is He Running?
No — Motsepe has repeatedly said he has no interest in contesting for ANC president.
But the political momentum around his name shows one thing clearly:
➡️ Many South Africans believe the ANC needs a leader with credibility, competence and a clean image — and Motsepe ticks all three boxes.
💬 Do You Think Motsepe Would Save or Sink the ANC?
