Patriotic Alliance salutes Trump over US air strikes in Nigeria



The Patriotic Alliance (PA), has praised United States President Donald Trump following US air strikes targeting suspected Islamic State-linked militants in northwest Nigeria.





The PA has described the strikes as decisive action against extremist violence, particularly attacks on religious communities.





The party said the operation demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to protecting innocent lives, arguing that terrorism must be confronted firmly wherever it occurs.





The US strikes, carried out on Christmas Day, reportedly targeted militant bases believed to be linked to ISIS affiliates operating in Nigeria’s Sokoto State.





The operation was conducted with the cooperation of Nigerian authorities as part of broader counter-terrorism efforts in the region.





While the Patriotic Alliance welcomed the intervention, the strikes have sparked debate internationally, with critics warning against increased foreign military involvement in Africa and calling for long-term political and security solutions.





The PA said its stance was rooted in its opposition to terrorism and its support for the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of religion.