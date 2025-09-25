Patriotic Alliance threatens to leave GNU if Kenny Kunene is not reinstated as Johannesburg MMC





Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has given the GNU a seven-day deadline to reinstate Kenny Kunene as Johannesburg’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport. Failure to comply will result in the PA withdrawing from the Government of National Unity.





The demand follows the release of a forensic report by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, which cleared Kunene of any wrongdoing related to his visit to the Sandton home of murder-accused Katiso “TK” Molefe.





The investigation found no evidence linking Kunene to criminal activities, confirming his account that he was accompanying a journalist for an interview.





Despite the exoneration, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has not reinstated Kunene, leading to tensions within the coalition.





As the deadline approaches, the ANC faces mounting pressure to resolve the issue and maintain the stability of its coalitions.