BREAKING NEWS: Patriotic Front Lusaka District backs Makebi Zulu as PF President.



PF Pamodzi Alliance National Youth Chairman Brave Mweetwa leads a delegation of Senior members of the Central Committee to meet PF Structures in Lusaka District.





All the Constituencies in Lusaka have reaffirmed to back President Makebi Zulu.





Mr Mweetwa is accompanied by PF National Women’s Chairlady Ms Hakachima Kavumbu and PF Deputy National Youth Chairperson Namakau Silumesi among other members of the Central Committee, District and Provincial officials.