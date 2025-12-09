Paul Kagame — “Africa Must Build A Unified Currency, One Grounded In Our Own Natural Wealth, Not In The Dollar Or The Euro.”





Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called on African leaders to create a single unified African currency backed by Africa’s natural resources.





Kagame said if Africa had a unified and single currency, it would strengthen its economic sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign currencies like the US dollar.





The late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi once pushed for a gold-backed African dinar.





A Sierra Leonean cannot use the Leone in Nigeria, nor can a Nigerian use the Naira in Sierra Leone, despite both countries being part of the same continent. The same goes for every other African.



The time is now for one currency, one passport and one Africa.