PEACE WITHOUT KYIV? TRUMP’S UKRAINE PLAN CRAFTED WITH PUTIN ALLY, NOT ZELENSKY





The Trump administration’s newly approved 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine was developed with direct input from the Kremlin, but almost none from Kyiv.





The proposal was crafted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, in close consultation with Kirill Dmitriev, a sanctioned Russian sovereign wealth fund chief and longtime confidant of Putin.





Notably excluded from the talks: Zelensky, his government, and nearly all European partners.



The deal is being sold as a pathway to end the war, but it could also cement Russian territorial gains and potentially undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, dividing the West.





One European diplomat reportedly called it “a backchannel surrender note.”



The plan’s exact terms haven’t been made public, but early leaks suggest it may involve freezing current battle lines, lifting select sanctions, and pressuring Ukraine into concessions.





Trump promised to end the war in 24 hours by apparently letting Putin help write the terms.



Source: @sentdefender, Wall Street Journal