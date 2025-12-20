PEARL THUSI BREAKS SILENCE ON DJ WARRAS: “WE WERE NEVER ROMANTIC – HE WAS FAMILY”



Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has finally addressed long-standing rumours about her relationship with the late DJ Warras, making it clear that there was nothing romantic or inappropriate between them.





According to Pearl, the two shared a deep friendship built on trust and sibling-like love, especially during work trips and industry events. She revealed that during one Castle Lite gig, Warras was extremely anxious about missing his early-morning flight and insisted they stay close so he wouldn’t oversleep or mess up his travel plans.





Pearl explained that while Warras jokingly asked for comfort in a very innocent, emotional way, she immediately shut down anything that could be misunderstood — not because something was happening, but because she was aware of how quickly public perception can twist situations, especially for women in the spotlight.





«“People always assume the worst,” Pearl suggested, adding that the entertainment industry often sexualises platonic friendships, especially between men and women.»





She stressed that Warras was never a lover, but someone she viewed as a brother, and that their bond was rooted in care, safety, and mutual respect. Her decision to speak out now, she says, is about protecting the truth, honouring Warras’ memory, and shutting down harmful speculation that has resurfaced following conversations around his life and death.

https://youtu.be/zmnpUPISqZs?si=s0bqqikW01tXTokY





Pearl’s honesty sheds light on an uncomfortable reality: men and women can share close, emotionally supportive friendships without romance, yet society often refuses to accept that.





This clarification, she believes, was necessary — not for gossip — but to set the record straight and ensure that Warras is remembered for who he truly was, not for rumours or assumptions.