PEMBA MAN KILLS WIFE, FOUR OTHERS AND LATER SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD



A 74 year old Pemba man has killed his wife and three others after he locked and set ablaze the house the four were in.



Jethro Makondo later on shot three of his wife’s neighbours who wanted to rescue the four, killing one and leaving two others battling for their lives in Monze Mission Hospital.



After realizing what he had done, Makondo also shot himself dead.



Byta FM has been reliably informed that the incident happened around 02:00 Hours after Makondo failed to reconcile with his wife who had left the matrimonial home.