Pentagon Reduces U.S. Combat Brigades in Europe as Washington Pushes NATO Allies to Take Greater Defense Role





The Pentagon announced that the United States will reduce its troop brigades stationed in Europe from four to three, returning American force levels to those seen in 2021, according to reports by Agence France-Presse.







U.S. defense officials said the move reflects Washington’s broader strategy of encouraging European allies to assume greater responsibility for regional defense and security operations.





The reduction comes amid continued debate inside NATO over military spending, burden-sharing, and the long-term role of U.S. forces in Europe.





The decision is expected to fuel further concern among some European allies already uneasy about shifting American military priorities and growing pressure from President Donald Trump for NATO members to dramatically increase defense spending.





Despite the drawdown, Pentagon officials emphasized that the United States remains committed to NATO and collective defense obligations across Europe.