By CIC International Affairs.



PENTAGON RELEASES NAMES OF SIX US OFFICERS WHO DIED IN THE REFUELING AIRCRAFT IN IRAQ WHILE ON IRAN WAR.



The Pentagon has confirmed the identities of six US Air Force airmen who died when a KC‑135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, March 12, 2026.





Six US Air Force airmen have been confirmed

The Pentagon has identified the crew, including a squadron operations chief, a newly‑qualified pilot, and a boom operator remembered for his “million‑dollar smile”





Their loss has deeply affected communities in Alabama, Ohio, and beyond, as tributes pour in honouring their courage, service, and sacrifice.





The crash remains under investigation, but officials have stated it was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire while Iranians are claiming responsibility for compromising it.





The crash remains under investigation, but officials have stated it was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire.



The fallen service members are:



1. Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, Auburn, Alabama

2. Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, Covington, Washington

3. Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, Bardstown, Kentucky

4. Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, Mooresville, Indiana

5. Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, Wilmington, Ohio

6. Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, Columbus, Ohio





According to reports , their deaths bring the number of US troops killed in connection to the war with Iran to 13.



Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said:





“They were not only outstanding Airmen. They were our neighbours – our fellow Alabamians. May their service and that of their families never be forgotten.”





Koval, Angst and Simmons served with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine paid tribute, writing that they were trained to “transfer fuel from one plane to another in midair” and that “they served with honour.”





Klinner, an Auburn University graduate, was chief of standardisation and evaluation for the 99th Squadron, overseeing training for more than 30 aircrew members. He leaves behind his wife, Libby, and three young children. His family described him as “a devoted husband, a loving father, and the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it.”





Savino had recently earned her wings as a KC‑135 pilot after serving as a combat systems officer. Friends remembered her as “a source of positive energy” and “a future senior leader.” Senator Patty Murray of Washington said she was “heartbroken” and praised Savino’s courage and sacrifice.





Simmons, remembered for his “million-dollar smile,” was the only child of his parents. He graduated from Eastmoor Academy High School in 2015 before joining the Air Force as a boom operator. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said:





“We honour his memory as a true hero who served our country with courage and dedication.”



Pruitt served as an instructor boom operator and assistant flight chief of operations. She was promoted to technical sergeant in May 2025 and had deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Col. Ed Szczepanik of the 6th Air Refueling Wing said:





“To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful… Team MacDill will ensure their sacrifices and service to our nation are never forgotten.”





Koval had served for 19 years, first enlisting as a machinist before becoming a pilot. His wife Heather Nicole described him as “loving, generous, kind-hearted, smart, devoted, a fixer of all things, a real outdoorsman, and selfless.” He earned his aviation degree from Purdue University and transferred to the Ohio Air National Guard in 2017.





Angst studied aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati and joined the Ohio National Guard in 2015. He completed pilot training in 2022 and was deployed in support of Spartan Shield and Epic Fury. His awards included the Air and Space Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Unit Award.





The KC‑135 Stratotanker is a critical aircraft for midair refuelling, enabling jets to remain in battle zones longer. It can also be configured to carry cargo and medical patients. The Air Force has not disclosed the mission being carried out during Thursday’s incident.



CIC PRESS TEAM