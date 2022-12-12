PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO SEE THROUGH HH’s NO ACTION TALK, IT ‘LL BE DIFFICULT IN 2026 – MAIKO ZULU

By Correspondent

SOCIAL Justice and Human Rights Defender Maiko Zulu says he does not foresee a situation where President Hakainde Hichilema will win with a landslide in the 2026 General Elections.

Zulu says the economic hardships prevailing in the country have angered Zambians to the extent of regretting voting for the UPND and President Hichilema.

He says small scale farmers across the country largely voted for President Hichilema because they thought he could improve agriculture in the country.

However, with the current happenings in the agriculture sector, political pundits and Governance Activists say unless the status quo change, they do not see farmers casting votes in favour of the UPND Administration and President Hichilema in the 2026 General Elections.

Speaking in an interview, Zulu said slowly, people are beginning to see through President Hichilema’s talks without action nature.

“Our politics are very simplistic. Our political cautiousness as a country is very low. That is why politicians are able to lie to you during campaigns and for four years they will do nothing… In the last year before elections, they will start doing things that will make you think that they have been working. So, that is what I see things happening (in 2026). But obviously, if people begin to think based on issues at hand. I don’t think the votes of Hakainde Hichilema will be as many in the 2026 elections as they were in the last elections,” he said, adding: “Obviously people are beginning to see through his (President Hichilema’s) political rhetorics, through his unfulfilled campaign promises and the talk without action nature.”

When reminded that President Hichilema has been voted the best African Politician by United Kingdom based African Media Agency (AMA), Zulu said there is nothing to dance about that because ordinary Zambian are grappling with hunger and are the ones that voted and not AMA.

“It depends also by who (has voted for him). You can say he is a best African President but ask an ordinary person in Zambia if they have food under the best African President. Ask the majority of the youth on the streets if they have jobs under the best African President,” he charged.

Zulu added: We saw the Kwacha being the best currency but what did it translate to? More poverty for the people, cost of meali-meal are already going up…our meali-meal in 10 Miles (Mungule area in Chibombo District) has gone up by K5 in the last week. So, it is easy to say that someone is the best here and there but results must be seen on the ordinary person’s table. You and me, if we are employed, we must see an improvement in our salaries. So, for me I don’t see that as something we must be dancing about,” he said.