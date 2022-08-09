Pete Davidson has reportedly been in “trauma therapy”, largely due to Kanye West’s attacks on social media.

Sources told People that West’s frequent attacks are one reason Davidson has “been absent from social media.”

A source said;

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

The source stressed that, despite calling it quits last week, Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

A source close to Kardashian however stated that Davidson’s involvement with trauma therapy had nothing to do with their break-up and that she “does not tolerate this type of behavior from Kanye.”

As for Davidson, he’ll be focusing on his career, moving forward. He’ll next be seen in the summer horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. And dating Kim Kardashian was still pretty cool, even with the Ye factor.

The “Golddigger” rapper, 45, has continuously criticized the “SNL” alum, who he dubbed Skete ever since he was first linked to Kardashian in October 2021.

Earlier this year, West released a video for “Eazy” that had him literally kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson. He also rapped about “beating Pete Davidson’s ass.”

West also attacked Davidson in a second video for the same tune, this time while the actor wore a “Skete” hoodie.

Yesterday, West posted a doctored image of a New York Times front-page obituary that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28,” following news of Davidson and Kardashian calling it quits.

Both Kardashian’s and Davidson’s teams contacted Instagram about the post which has since been removed.