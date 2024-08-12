PF govt left a better legacy  as compared to the legacy of the UPND govt so far after their 3 years in office- Edgar  Lungu

Edgar Chagwa Lungu shares …..
Fellow Citizens,
Today, the 12th August, marks exactly three years since Zambians from all walks of life came out in numbers to vote and consequently, the new dawn government under President Hichilema was voted into power and I gracefully handed over as a true democrat.
When I look back, I must say I am a proud Former President because my PF government left a better legacy in general terms as compared to the the legacy of the UPND government so far after their three years in office. Despite the enormous challenges that my government encountered, we tried to manage and ensure that the cost of living and prices of basic commodities were low to moderate for our people as compared to the status quo now.
As you all may recall, at the time of my handover in August 2021, I left a 25 kg bag of mealie meal priced between K90 and K120. Today, a 25 kg bag of mealie meal costs between K340 and K460, depending on the place, the price of fuel was K17 but is now an unstable at K33.47. In 2021, I remember that a 50 kg bag of fertilizer was K600. Today, the same bag of fertilizer is costing K1,200. During my time, a 2 kg package of sugar was K45. Today, the same package of sugar is selling above K75. You can add more items and do a better comparison yourselves!
This year, l discovered that almost all essential commodities have not just become so expensive, but that our manufacturing sector has decided to start packaging many products into “Pamela” sizes (smaller sizes) because most ordinary Zambians cannot afford standard packages we left in 2021. This is more depressing and disappointing for those in power.
Today, I know that thousands of Zambians can no longer afford three meals in a day, something many took for granted during my time because we had bumper harvests and guaranteed food security. It pains me to learn that, this year, more than 6 million people are threatened with starvation while this government is celebrating three years in power. Nothing has been fixed!
In terms of electricity, you all know that my administration had put in place strategic and practical measures to end load shedding in Zambia and that we left the stage in August 2021 with energy assurance for households and the industry. Today, our people are witnessing the worst electricity crisis ever in the history of our country. A critical analysis reveals that our mining sector is not spared: our sovereign wealth and economic benefits extracted from our minerals has shrunk to poorer and lower figures in 2024 than it was three years ago.
Anywhere in the world, a good government advocates for public policies and strategies that seek and insure stable economic growth, inclusive development and affordable environment for all citizens than perpetuating massive poverty, economic inequality, citizen hardships, social misery and bankruptcy for the governed people. This is certainly shameful!
On this day, 12th August, exactly three years since UPND was voted into power, I call upon all Zambians to introspect honestly from where we were in August 2021 to where we are in all sectors of life. It is only then that, we will seriously pledge to redeem ourselves again sooner or later by restoring inclusive democratic rule, good governance, pro poor policies, respect for human rights and support for basic needs of our people in a legitimate and democratic manner.
Thank you, may God continue to bless and protect Zambia !
Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Sixth President of Zambia
Patriotic Front President
PF govt left a better legacy as compared to the legacy of the UPND govt so far after their 3 years in office- Edgar Lungu
Comparing grapes to lemons. Compare from 2011 to 2014 and then 2015 to 2021. You can’t compare 10 years your party was in power to 3 years the new dawn has been office. Also what was the debt burden when you took over?
Laws of justice..
Kkkkkkkkk. How much were the prices of mealie meal, sugar, cooking oil, chacoal and bus fares when you became president between 2014 and 2016 and when you left power in 2021.Did you ever reduce the prices of communities when you were sworn twice as president.
Because the prizes kept on increasing upto 2021, and still going up to now until you die and will continue increasing for those that will be there.
So those are cheap and baseless politics
Sir you are out of touch with reality. Isn’t it silly to mark your own homework? Zambians are not stupid. If all the hardships you have listed can honestly be attributed to UPND mismanagement of the economy, trust me, the country would have been in flames right now. No sane Zambian can reasonably accept 20hrs loadshedding, high cost of mealie meal etc. Even with you and your cohorts stirring up emotions, Zambians are still very level-headed. The time will come when Zambians will determine UPND’s legacy.
Pf left a better legacy after eyes to that of UPND
Let’s have a look at the PF….
Raped Zambia
Gassed Zambians
Murdered Zambians
Mukula tree scandal
48 house scandal
Fire tenders scam
State capture by Findlay
Corruption at a grand scale
Visionless baboon called lungu
Thieves in every government department stating with lungu the satan nyoko
Shall I carry on …..
Sir your excellency ECL. Your legacy is marked with mega violence from your cadres. Highest grand theft by your ministers friends or PF affiliations. You ravaged the country let HH carry on with his good works. You had your tyrant rule and you will never rule this our country again. God bless and protect HH.
A thief always praises himself.