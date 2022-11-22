PF IS MORE ATTRACTIVE NOW – HON KAFWAYA

… the things that made citizens hate PF are no longer there

Lusaka…. Tuesday November 22, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF hopeful presidential candidate Mutotwe Kafwaya has said PF is more attractive now than it was before.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium Radio, Hon Kafwaya said the things that made citizens hate PF are no longer there.

The contender said those that used to talk about the arrogance of leaders during the PF regime have now seen arrogant leaders under the UPND.

“I think the Patriotic Front is more attractive now than it was in 2020. I say so because now you don’t see the things which annoyed many Zambians in the PF. Now you don’t see anyone accusing PF of political violence,” he said.

“Now you don’t see anyone accusing PF of any of those things which were causing confusion. Some people were saying PF was arrogant, we have now seen arrogant leaders. We have seen leaders who can act outside the law with impunity.”

He said the arrogance of the PF is tiny as compared to the one being experienced currently.

“We have seen elections which can be done in a constituency with an outdated ballot paper. So even the arrogance of PF, the arrogance that people were putting to act is now so minute in the face of what is happening now. So, clearly, if you ask me, and I am being very honest with you, PF is more attractive now than it was….” He said.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said PF members should not be desperate.

“There should be no desperation. There is no need for anyone of us to show desperation because we have a leadership and we have created a process for ourselves through the constitution of the Patriotic Front to be able to undertake the convention and elect a new leader,” he said.

“Let us mobilize the party let us encourage our party members. Let us give credible checks and balances to the UPND.”