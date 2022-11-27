By CIC PF Reporter.

PF MP BACKS HH FOR 2026.

President Hakainde Hichilema is destined to rule Zambia for 10 years because of his determination to take development to every party of the country and improve the lives of all Zambians irrespective of whether they voted for him or not, Mafnga Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga has predicted.

And Mr Chabinga has vowed that nothing will stop him from working with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND leadership because all I aspire for is to bring development to my constituency for that is what I was voted for.

Mr Chabinga has predicted that President Hichilema would rule for 10 years looking at the good plans and the developmental agenda the Head of State has choreographed for the good of Zambians.

He said if Zambians including MPs from the PF were given an opportunity to interact with President Hichilema, they would be able to testify that the Head of State deserved another five years in power so that he could complete the developmental programmes he had embarked on.

Mr Chabinga who has broken ranks and become an arctic critic of his political party believes that only President Hichilema could truly bring the much needed development into the country having been in business throughout his life.

He said he was happy to have forged working relationship with President Hichilema and the UPND because only then would the people of Mafinga benefit from the developmental programmes being implemented by the governing party.

Mr Chabainga has rubbished reports to the effect that he had been suspended for having decided to join hands with President Hichilema and his administration in fostering development. Mr Chabinga however stated that said he had no intentions of defecting from the PF but was only looking out for the people of Mafinga who had sent him to Parliament as their representative.

“I have no intentions to leave the PF, but that does not mean I will not show appreciation where it is due. President Hichilema has done a lot in the last one year that he has been in power and he deserves to be appreciated and supported,” said Mr Chabinga.

And Mr Chabinga says he has decided to forge a working relationship with President Hichilema and the UPND because he has realized that the Head of State was determined to be a President of all Zambians irrespective of tribe or political affiliation.

He said in an interview that in order for him to take development to his Constituency, he needed to delop good relationship with the ruling party and its leadership without which there would be little or no form of economic expansion in the country.

Mr Chabinga said he did not care whether the PF was going to expel him because according to him, it was not the party that was important but the people who had elected him to represent them in Parliament.

“There is nothing that is going to stop me from working with President Hichilema and the UPND government because my desire is to take development to Mafinga Constituency. I am not in Parliament to represent the party but the people who voted for me. President Hichilema has proved that he is a leader for all Zambians who is determined to take development to every part of the country including to areas that did not vote for him. I have pledged to work with him for the sake of development,” Mr Chabinga said. See less