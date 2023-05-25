PF MP gives Hichilema A+ grade

CHAMA South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu says President Hakainde Hichilema’s electoral promises to Zambians are being actualised.

Meanwhile, Mung’andu says the current fight against corruption should continue, without those affected singing the hymn of tribal persecution.

The lawmaker said this in a vote of thanks at an event where President Hichilema officially distributed 156 Toyota Land cruisers for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) project monitoring in the Lusaka Showgrounds yesterday.

He commended the government for the unprecedented expansion of the CDF from K1.6 to K28.3 million in 2023.

“I did not believe this, when I heard that you have increased CDF from K1.6 million to K28.3 million. Just last week, I went to prove that ‘this money indeed is being disbursed.’ I’m happy to report that Chama South constituency, as at last week, had K18 million siting in the account,” Mung’andu said, prompting ovation in the VIP section.

“Mr President, this is the first time in the history of this country that constituencies have been allocated funds that will allow citizens to improve their livelihoods and attain meaningful development, regardless of their social status as well political affiliation.”

Mung’andu added that: “Mr President, your promises to the people of Zambia are being actualised and we are witnesses to the impact, with the expanded CDF.”

“The vulnerable youth, women and indeed school going children are getting access not only to basic education but also skills development but also skills development, through the deployment of this CDF,” he noted.

“Mr President, be comforted that in almost all to constituencies, skills development is working…”

He further said the procured CDF vehicles are a testimony of the UPND government’s fiscal discipline and budget credibility.

“What your government budgets is released. In simple terms, if you budget for K2 billion for vehicles, we see that K2 billion being released. For that, Mr President, we want to thank you,” Mung’andu said.

Mung’andu also touched on the issue to do with the current fight against corruption.

“We encourage you on the fight against corruption. You stated, Mr President, that your fight against corruption will be non-selective. It will look at the past, present and the future,” he said.

“Mr President, we have no doubt that if an individual commits or omits an act prohibited by the law, he or she does so alone. We do not do that as a tribe! Mr President, do not look or listen to anyone that wants to hide in the name of the tribe in the fight against corruption.”

He reiterated that if one is accused or arrested of a corrupt act, there are courts of law that are going to acquit them if indeed they did not commit that offence.

“So, I see no reason why us, particularly those of us who are in the opposition today, should complain that we are being taken to court. The courts are the places where acquittals are being done if you are innocent,” said Mung’andu.

