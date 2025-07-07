PF MPS DEMAND CONSISTENCY IN PARLIAMENT, QUESTION SPEAKER’S RULINGS AND OPPOSITION LEADERSHIP



Patriotic Front members of Parliament have reaffirmed commitment to civility, reasonableness, and adherence to the Constitution and parliamentary procedures, provided that presiding officers uphold consistency in line with the law and standing orders.





Lukashya Member of Parliament, George Chisanga, expressed disappointment with Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, for what he described as an inconsistent application of parliamentary rules.





He criticized the Speaker’s refusal to recognize Miles Sampa as Leader of the Opposition on grounds that the matter is before the courts, despite having previously allowed the removal of Mr. Brian Mundubile under similar circumstances.





Mr. Chisanga, who is also a legal practitioner, argued that the Speaker’s decision lacked consistency and undermined the credibility of the House.





He further criticized the current Leader of the Opposition, Robert Chabinga, accusing him of failing to provide effective leadership since assuming office.





He alleged that Mr. Chabinga’s perceived alignment with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has weakened the opposition’s role in Parliament.